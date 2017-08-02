XFINITY driver wants you to protect your melon

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (18 NEWS) - New York State is promoting the use of seat belts, and on Wednesday, one of this weekend's race car drivers helped spread the word at Watkins Glen State Park.

It's part of the 'Protect Your Melon' campaign, meaning protect your head. It informs drivers that safety goes beyond the race track.

Despite hearing "click it or ticket" time and time again, a small percentage of New Yorkers still aren't buckling up.

It's one reason why the campaign evolved and who better to advocate than a professional race car driver?

Ahead of the races at Watkins Glen International, XFINITY driver Ross Chastain teamed up with JD Motorsports and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to get the message across.

Chastain held a meet-and-greet with fans while stressing the importance of seat belt use.

"It's an easy message to spread, and unfortunately, it's one we already know, in a good and a bad way," Chastain said. "It's just a matter of reminding people enough where there'll do it. I mean, literally to buckle your seat belt, it takes less than two seconds."

He says if race car drivers can take the extra time to buckle their elaborate seatbelts, street car drivers can do the same. Normal street cars have a one-point seat belt, but race cars have seven points.

The campaign plants 1.5 million 'Protect Your Melon' stickers onto watermelons across the state reminding consumers and drivers to do the right thing.

Chastain is so committed to the message, his race car even resembles the fruit. Growing up on a watermelon farm in south Florida, he says the movement is combining two things he loves into one: watermelons and racing.

The campaign is proving itself.

"Currently, in New York State, we're at 93.41 percent seat belt compliance, which is the highest we've ever had," New York State Police Sergeant Todd Engwer said.

When everything is all said and done after this weekend, Chastain is confident the message will stick.

"Even once we're gone, and NASCAR's gone from Watkins Glen and New York, and we're off racing somewhere else, the stickers are still going to be in the grocery stores and people are still going to be seeing it when they pick up their watermelons," Chastain said.

His race takes place on Saturday at WGI, so look out for the No. 4 watermelon car.