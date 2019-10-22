Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Elmira mom arrested for 8-year-old daughter’s murder
Headlines
Elmira mom arrested for 8-year-old daughter’s murder
Power outages across Steuben and Schuyler Counties
Ithaca man charged for child porn
Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end
Frozen berries recalled for possible Hepatitis A contamination
Video Center
Elmira Heights Arrest
Video
LIEHEAP Applications
Video
Middleschool News
Video
Coats For Kids Pickup
Video
Proposal could give inmates right to vote
Video
Only room for impeachment in Washington
Video
Top Stories
Elmira man indicted for October stabbing
Razor blades found in Halloween baskets in Waterbury; suspect identified
6th Annual Women’s Financial Conference
The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Being on time, streaming services and ABC’s
Forecast Discussion 11/1/19 AM: Drying out with windy conditions and much cooler temperatures into the weekend
Elmira Kiwanis Club accepting applications
Halloween 2019: Local makeup artist Destiny Young
UFC fighter and Southern Tier native Jon Jones adds $25K to reward money for information on missing Aniah Blanchard
‘Good riddance’: New York governor cheers Trump changing residency to Florida
Major flooding, mudslide shuts down part of U.S. Route 220 in Northern Tier
Top Video
6th Annual Women’s Financial Conference
The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Being on time, streaming services and ABC’s
UFC fighter and Southern Tier native Jon Jones adds $25K to reward money for information on missing Aniah Blanchard
The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society ornament
Cheers to History: A Blast into History
Local Sports
Elmira College men’s hockey primed for #5 Hobart Friday
18 Sports Blitz 10/25/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers
Meet the Elmira Enforcers – the 2019-20 squad
Enforcers set for big season opener against Carolina
Ryder’s Run – Ryder Belosky inspires on the diamond
Regional News
$164,144 coming to Rochester for body worn police cameras
Apalachin man saved from house fire by State Police Sergeant
Watch the dramatic rescue of a woman stranded on top of a car as flood waters inch up
Bradford County Road Closures
Wolf approves election reform bill
National News
California seeks quick fix to utility bankruptcy
Ex-officer gets 12 years in naked man’s fatal shooting
Quentin Smith found guilty on all counts in killing Westerville police officers
Strike-ending deal will shape Chicago schools for years
Rule would let faith-based groups exclude LGBT parents
Local News
Elmira Community Kitchen serving Thanksgiving Dinner
Ithaca man charged for child porn
Elmira mom arrested for 8-year-old daughter’s murder
Bradford County Road Closures
Elmira man indicted for October stabbing
Trending Now
Elmira mom arrested for 8-year-old daughter’s murder
Sayre daycare owner charged in infant’s death
Elmira man indicted for October stabbing
Trick or Treat times for the Twin Tiers
Power outages across Steuben and Schuyler Counties
Calendar
Ithaca man charged for child porn
Animal Control looking for missing dog
Elmira Community Kitchen serving Thanksgiving Dinner
WETM 18 News