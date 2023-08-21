18 Cares: Guthrie Immunization Awareness Month

18 Cares is about keeping your family safe and helping your neighbors. We are dedicated to bringing you news and information to help you protect your family, and even your pets. We also make a big effort to give back to the people who live in the Twin Tiers region, and we will bring you updates on how you can get involved and help too.

Schedule Back to School Vaccinations

As the new school year and a return to more in-person learning approaches, it’s more important than ever to keep your children safe from dangerous or deadly diseases. Keep your kids up-to-date on their wellness visits and routine vaccinations by making an appointment with their doctor. You can also view their medical records from anywhere by using Guthrie’s online platform, eGuthrie. With only a few clicks, you can access their vaccine history and easily share their records for school, sports, childcare, summer camp, or travel. Learn more at www.Guthrie.org/ChildHealthScreenings and www.Guthrie.org/ChildVaccines. Schedule an appointment by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743) or at www.Guthrie.org.

Check This List for the Shots Kids May Need

Not sure what vaccines your child need during their wellness exam? Here is a recommended list of vaccines and timing for children from birth to 18 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kids and COVID-19 Vaccines: What Parents Need to Know

When deciding whether or not your child should get vaccines, you may have some questions to ask. Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions from parents.

Why Your Child Needs to Get Back on Track with Immunizations