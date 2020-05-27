18 Live Space

Live Now
May 27, Wednesday
12 p.m. – Live Views of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 launch to the International Space Station.
12:15 p.m. – Coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 launch to the International Space Station (Launch scheduled at 4:33 p.m. EDT) ].
7:30 p.m. – NASA/SpaceX Demo-2 post-launch news conference with Administrator Jim Bridenstine

May 28, Thursday

7:20 a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon
11:39 a.m. – Docking
1:55 p.m. – Hatch Open
2:25 p.m. – Welcome Ceremony
4:15 p.m. – Post-arrival news conference at Johnson Space Center

May 29, Friday
11:05 a.m. – International Space Station Expedition 63 crew news conference with Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA and astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley of NASA
12:50 p.m. – SpaceX employee event and Class of 2020 Mosaic presentation, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley

