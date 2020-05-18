Live Now
President Trump participates in roundtable

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo comes to Roswell Park to make announcement, hold briefing

18 Live Stream

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Cuomo will make an announcement at Roswell Park this morning at 11:30. Watch on News 4 and WIVB.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now