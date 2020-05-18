WATCH: Gov. Cuomo comes to Roswell Park to make announcement, hold briefing

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ready or not, NASCAR is back, but without fans, flyovers or commercialism. Darlington Raceway opened its 70-year-old gates so engines in the stock car series could roar again and the revenue flow would resume.

In today's Return to Racing post-race show, FOX WGHP'S Kevin Connolly and Danny Harden break down the race and how the day back went.