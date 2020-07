NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a coronavirus update from Manhattan Thursday, 145 days since the pandemic began in New York state.

The governor said 13 New Yorkers died Wednesday from the virus and he said there were 706 virus hospitalizations statewide, the lowest number since March 16. Of 69,698 tests conducted Wednesday in New York, there were 811 positives — or 1.16%.