WATCH: Governor Cuomo holds briefing at 11:30 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Biden and his Democratic Party used their convention last week to argue that the underpinnings of American Democracy hang in the balance this November. This week, it’s President Donald Trump’s turn.

Republicans will renominate the president and highlight four years of the Trump administration and promises he delivered on, such as overturning business regulations, pulling out of international agreements, appointing two U.S. Supreme Court justices and transforming the U.S. immigration system.