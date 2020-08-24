WATCH: Governor Cuomo holds briefing at 11:30 a.m.

18 Live Stream
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a briefing today at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now