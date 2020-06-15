18 News Storytime coming soon

Kamryn Albrecht is currently a student at Mansfield University and is nearing the working completion of her graphic design bachelor of science degree. Her strong affinity for artistic pursuits has always been a key part of her life. Even from a young age, she began practicing self-expression in a multitude of mediums, and in her senior year of high school, she was voted President of the school’s art club. In leaving highschool Kamryn has had her work shown in two student showcases which demonstrated her abilities with oil painting, drawing serious, and detailing work on glazed ceramic.

The success Kamryn has experienced during her time in Mansfield has come from her dedication and focus on utilizing a wide array of artistic mediums. These include more traditional forms such as oil painting, colored pencils, ceramics. However, she is also well versed in more contemporary practices such as digital illustration, animation, and graphic design.

Currently, Kamryn has an art series of dry media, hand-drawn images for sale, displayed in Conspiracy Cafe, in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.