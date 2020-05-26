18 Sports Awards
Twin Tiers Sports Night
The Twin Tiers Sports Night will air on WETM-TV on July 10th at 11:30 AM.
Watch the 2021 Twin Tiers Sports Night Show
Male MVP
Ryan Scott was named the Male MVP.
Female MVP
Taylor Malone was named the Female MVP.
Team of The Year
Haverling Boys/Girls Soccer was named the Team of the Year.
College Team of The Year
Corning Community College Softball was named the College Team of the Year.
College Athlete of The Year
Garrette Briggs was named the College Athlete of the Year.
Moment of The Year
Bonnie Mann being inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame was selected as the Moment of the Year.
Coach of The Year
Brian Miller was named Coach of the Year.
The Highlight of The Year
You chose Corning’s Jenna DiNardo behind the back goal in lacrosse as the Highlight of the Year.
Inspiration of The Year
Notre Dame’s Mike D’Alosio was named the Inspiration of the Year
Lifetime Achievement Winner
Notre Dame’s Mike D’Alosio
People’s Choice Award
You! Our viewers of the Twin Tiers are the People’s Choice Award recipients.