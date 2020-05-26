18 Sports Awards

Twin Tiers Sports Night is sponsored by The Brautigan Agency

The Twin Tiers Sports Night will air on WETM-TV on July 10th at 11:30 AM.

Watch the 2021 Twin Tiers Sports Night Show

Male MVP

Ryan Scott was named the Male MVP.

Female MVP

Taylor Malone was named the Female MVP.

Team of The Year

Haverling Boys/Girls Soccer was named the Team of the Year.

College Team of The Year

Corning Community College Softball was named the College Team of the Year.

College Athlete of The Year

Garrette Briggs was named the College Athlete of the Year.

Moment of The Year

Bonnie Mann being inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame was selected as the Moment of the Year.

Coach of The Year

Brian Miller was named Coach of the Year.

The Highlight of The Year

You chose Corning’s Jenna DiNardo behind the back goal in lacrosse as the Highlight of the Year.

Inspiration of The Year

Notre Dame’s Mike D’Alosio was named the Inspiration of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Winner

Notre Dame’s Mike D’Alosio

People’s Choice Award

You! Our viewers of the Twin Tiers are the People’s Choice Award recipients.