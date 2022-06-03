Skip to content
Elmira
Elmira
18 Sports Awards 2022
Twin Tiers Sports Night – Male MVP
Owen Stewart, Elmira Notre Dame Baseball – threw four no-hitters in baseball, All-State
Emmett Wood, Tioga Football – rushed for 2,144 yards leading Tigers to state title
Gavin Bradley, Athens Wrestling – won PIAA State Championship at 113 pounds
Ty Barrett, Troy Basketball – broke school record in points, All-State
Twin Tiers Sports Night – Female MVP
Ellie Derosa, Corning Track & Field – won NYS title in weight throw
Porschia Bennett, Towanda Track & Field – won second state title in high jump
Shannon Maloney, Elmira Notre Dame – 1st team all-state in soccer, leading scorer in basketball
Taylor Malone, Horseheads volleyball – defending MVP, 2nd team All-State, region-leading 262 kills
Twin Tiers Sports Night – Highlight of the Year
Corning’s Landen Burch’s putback against U-E sending it to OT in STAC Title
Horseheads Gannon Johnston takes the pick six 85 yards for a touchdown
Cornell’s Sophie Alois with the wild behind-the-back goal for The Big Red
Waverly’s Jason Pipher makes an insane grab or did he against Norwich
Twin Tiers Sports Night – Moment of the Year
Elmira’s Johnny Beecher signs a pro contract with the NHL’s Boston Bruins
Tioga’s Emily Sindoni wins national wrestling title
Elmira’s Ty Moffe plays basketball at Duke University for The Citadel
The Elmira Mammoth announced as new FPHL hockey team
Twin Tiers Sports Night – Team of the Year
Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball wins NYS Class D title
Canton Football advances to PIAA state Final Four
Tioga Football wins NYS Class D title
Corning Girls Basketball advances to NYS Final Four
Twin Tiers Sports Night – Coach of the Year
Mike Johnston, Corning – won Section IV titles in football and basketball
Matt Hill, Haverling Soccer – won Section V title, NYS runner-up
Kris Harrington, Tioga Wrestling – Section IV Champions, New York State overall Champions
Cody Griswold, Elmira College Wrestling – ushered in both men’s and women’s programs, produced first-ever All-American
Twin Tiers Sports Night – College Athlete of the Year
Logan McNaney – Maryland Lacrosse, NCAA Tournament MVP in national title win
Aidan Olmstead – Loyola Lacrosse, finished third in school history in points, All-Patriot League pick
Lindsey Butler – Virginia Tech track & field, won national title in 800m
Alli Richmond – Binghamton Softball, first-team America East pick, lead team in RBI (27)
Twin Tiers Sports Night – College Team of the Year
Corning Community College Softball – Region III champs, NJCAA runner-up for second-straight year
Elmira College Cheerleading – Won national championship in Florida
Cornell Men’s Lacrosse, – NCAA runner-up
Alfred University Softball – Won second consecutive Empire 8 Championship
Twin Tiers Sports Night – People’s Choice Award – Outstanding Performance
Justice Smith, Mansfield University Basketball – scores school-record 56 points against Bloomsburg
Owen Stewart, Elmira Notre Dame Baseball – threw four no-hitters in one season
Logan McNaney, Maryland Lacrosse – 17 saves in national title win
McGwire Painter, Cowanesque Valley Basketball – scored school -record 59 points in win over O-M
Trending Now
Tractor-trailer crash reported on I-86
Heavy police, FBI presence in Bath overnight: reports
Corning man arrested for weapon, drug possession
Changes coming for 484, 610 area codes in Pennsylvania
Wellsboro man sentenced for assaulting police/DUI
Over 3,000 without power in Schuyler County
Corning woman arrested on warrant from 17 years ago
Hornell Superintendent, Asst. Principal indicted
Waverly man sentenced on drug, theft, flight charges
4 students were the last victims of escaped TX inmate