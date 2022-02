ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - Today is Presidents Day throughout the United States. For some, it’s a day off from work and for others, it is just another workday. However, in Elmira, New York, it is Sasha Diederich and Elaine Noble Day.

During a proclamation ceremony held this past Thursday, Mayor Dan Mandell proclaimed today, Presidents Day, Monday, February 21, 2022, to be Sasha Diederich and Elaine Noble Day in the City of Elmira, for their positive impact on youth programs in Elmira.