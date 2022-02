(WETM)- We are just days away from the Super Bowl and the excitement is buzzing. Something fun you can do with friends is a super bowl square, but what is it and how does it work?

Scott Vang, a fantasy football expert explains, "it's a compilation of 100 squares, right? You have 10 rows horizontally and vertically... and then based on who's setting it up, you put a team on either axis. So, you put the NFC on one side, AFC on the other side, because in this case, we're talking about the super bowl, you've established who's going to be in each square. "