Get an exclusive first look at Team USA’s new Olympic Plane

ATLANTA (NBC) – Delta has revealed that one of its Airbus A330-900s will fly Team USA to Beijing for the Winter Games. NBC gets an inside look at the brand new aircraft, including a behind-the-scenes insight into how it was designed. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports from Delta Headquarters in Atlanta.

The airline’s new Airbus A-330-941 was on display this morning at the Hartsfield- Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Athletes from the US Olympics and Paralympic teams will fly with Delta to four summer and winter Olympic games. Starting with Beijing next year. The next three are Paris in 2024, Milan-Cortina in 2026, and Los Angeles in 2028.

Delta signed a $400 Million dollar deal and took over from United last year, which has been the official airline for US Olympic Team for 40 Years.