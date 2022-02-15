‘It’s quite incredible’: Gerard happy with Olympic experience

China 2022

by: Matt Barnes, Austin Kellerman

(NEXSTAR) — American Red Gerard hoped to land a spot on the medal stand in the men’s snowboard big air event in Beijing, but it wasn’t to be. For the second-straight Olympics, Gerard finished fifth.

Gerard landed smooth 1620s but the moves couldn’t quite compete with the field’s caliber.

Su Yiming of China landed a pair of 1800s on his first two runs to strike gold. His combined winning total of 182.50 was nearly 11 points higher than the next competitor.

Despite going back to the U.S. without any medals, Gerard told reporter Matt Barnes he had a great time in China and enjoyed the time he spent with fellow members of Team USA. You can see their full conversation above.

Chris Corning, another American, put down the first and only quad cork in Olympic competition for a 92.00, the top score among all the final’s first runs. However, he ended up in 7th place.

