ELMIRA, NY (WETM) - The Elmira Police Department is asking residents of the City of Elmira to remove vehicles from parked positions on public streets and roadways. The two recent snowstorms have caused many vehicles to be snowed in and they are not being moved by owners. Due to this, the Department of Public Works is unable to clear roads of snow properly and efficiently.

Elmira Police Department reminds residents that the City of Elmira Ordinance 25-131-c/3 specifically states that “No vehicle, as defined and amended and adopted by the Vehicle and Traffic Law of New York State, shall be continuously parked on any street in the same location for more than 48 hours.”