ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett testified at a health budget hearing on Tuesday. She said there has not yet been a decision made on when the mask mandate will end for schools here in New York State, despite COVID numbers going down.

"I am very aware of the challenges the pandemic has placed on children, and particularly the disruption of their education," stated Dr. Mary Bassett. "I am proud of the fact that we have been able to keep children safe and in school. And we have done that by throwing everything we have in terms of prevention, intervention, and keeping kids safe and school and that will remain the priority that we all share, I’m sure."