WETM Winter Olympic Schedule

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The current Elmira Police Department auction went live on February 4 to dispose of vehicles and property owned by the department.

The auction is through the online site, Auctions International and will be live through February 18, 2022. The auction can be accessed through the following link: Elmira PD-NY #27620. There are currently 27 lots available, including vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles.