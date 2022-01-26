Who’s qualified for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

After being named to the U.S. snowboard halfpipe roster as a discretionary pick, Shaun White is now set for his fifth Olympic appearance. Credit: USA TODAY Sports via NBCOlympics.com

Following an intense period of qualifying, over 200 athletes have been named to the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2022 Winter Games.

The qualification process was two-fold: Athletes needed to earn quota spots for the United States, and they also needed to meet the selection criteria that will allow them to fill those spots at the Olympics. Some athletes automatically secured places on the U.S. roster through their results in international competition or at Olympic Trials, while others were named to the team as discretionary selections by the coaches.

U.S. rosters have now been announced for all 15 sports. Below is a list of athletes that have been named to Team USA, along with some background information on the qualification process for each sport.

Alpine Skiing

A maximum of 22 athletes (11 men, 11 women) can represent each country, with a limit of four athletes entered in any individual event. The qualification window for Olympic quota places started in July 2019 and ran through January 16, 2022. The top 16 countries in the FIS World Cup Nations Standings will be able to enter a team (two men, two women) in the mixed team event.

The selection period for the U.S. team is based on the 2021-22 World Cup season through January 16. Athletes were able to automatically qualify for the team through a set of objective criteria based on their results at World Cup events. The full team, which includes several discretionary selections, was announced on January 21. Which athletes start which events at the Winter Games will be at the discretion of the coaching staff.

Men

Bryce Bennett

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Tommy Ford

Travis Ganong

River Radamus

Luke Winters

Women

Keely Cashman

Katie Hensien

AJ Hurt

Breezy Johnson*

Mo Lebel

Tricia Mangan

Paula Moltzan

Nina O’Brien

Mikaela Shiffrin

Jacqueline Wiles

Bella Wright

*Will not compete due to injury

Biathlon

Countries can earn up to 12 quota spots (six men, six women) in biathlon. The qualification period ends on January 16, and the exact number of spots each nation receives will be determined by a special quota list that ranks each country as a whole. The list is based on results from the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The first phase of U.S. qualifying took place last winter, and Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan became the first athletes to provisionally qualify for the U.S. Olympic team by virtue of having multiple top-12 finishes at World Cup events during the 2020-21 season. In the second phase of qualifying, two men (Jake Brown and Paul Schommer) were named to the team after having the top individual finishes during World Cup races in November and December. The rest of the eight-member team was named in January.

Men

Jake Brown

Sean Doherty

Leif Nordgren

Paul Schommer

Women

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Deedra Irwin

Joanne Reid

Susan Dunklee earned a silver medal in the women’s 7.5km sprint at the 2020 Biathlon World Championships. NBC Olympics

Bobsled

Countries can earn spots for up to three crews each in the four-man, two-man and two-woman bobsled events, as well as two quota spots in women’s monobob. Overall rosters, however, are capped at 13 men and six women per country. The qualification period ended on January 16, 2022, at which time quota spots were allocated based on the IBSF ranking list from the 2021-22 World Cup season. The U.S. will have two sleds in each bobsled competition at the Winter Games.

For Team USA, pilots were nominated based primarily on the world rankings. A pool of push athletes have also been named to the team, and sled combinations will be formed in the leadup to the Olympics. The women’s team has two pilots, Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, who will be gold medal contenders in both the two-woman and monobob events.

Men

Hunter Church*

Frank Del Duca*

Hakeem Abdul Saboor

Kris Horn

Jimmy Reed

Carlo Valdes

Charlie Volker

Josh Williamson

Women

Kaillie Humphries*

Elana Meyers Taylor*

Sylvia Hoffman

Kaysha Love

*Indicates the pilots. All other selections are push athletes

Cross-Country Skiing

Countries can have up to eight men and eight women on the Olympic team, with no more than four athletes entered in each event. The qualification period ended on January 16, 2022.

The selection period for the U.S. team ran from November 25, 2021 to January 16, 2022. A few athletes received automatic nomination by earning top-eight individual finishes at World Cup events. Remaining spots were filled by a predetermined set of selection criteria, with the full team announced on January 20.

Men

Kevin Bolger

Luke Jager

Ben Ogden

Scott Patterson

JC Schoonmaker

Gus Schumacher

Women

Rosie Brennan

Jessie Diggins

Hannah Halvorsen

Julia Kern

Sophia Laukli

Novie McCabe

Caitlin Patterson

Hailey Swirbul

Four years ago, Jessie Diggins helped the U.S. win its first-ever gold medal in cross-country skiing. NBC Olympics

Curling

The U.S. qualified men’s and women’s teams for the Winter Olympics thanks to its results at the 2021 World Championships. In December, the duo of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys — champions from the U.S. Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials — went unbeaten at an Olympic qualifying tournament and secured the U.S. a spot for mixed doubles as well.

Olympic Trials were held in Omaha, Nebraska, in November to determine the men’s and women’s teams that will compete at the Games. The men’s team skipped by John Shuster, which won gold at PyeongChang 2018, will once again represent Team USA. Chris Plys is the only member of the current team who didn’t compete at the last Olympics. The women’s team will also look similar to the one from four years ago, though Tabitha Peterson has taken over as skip from Nina Roth, and Tabatha’s sister Tara is a new addition.

Men

John Shuster, Skip

Chris Plys, Third

Matt Hamilton, Second

John Landsteiner, Lead

Colin Hufman, Alternate

Women

Tabitha Peterson, Skip

Nina Roth, Third

Becca Hamilton, Second

Tara Peterson, Lead

Aileen Geving, Alternate

Mixed Doubles

Vicky Persinger

Chris Plys

Figure Skating

Countries can earn up to three quota spots each in the men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance events. Earning the maximum number of quota spots would give a country 18 athletes total. The U.S. earned three spots in three disciplines (men’s, women’s, ice dance) and two spots in pairs. As a result, the U.S. has also qualified to compete in the team event.

Athletes were named to Team USA after the the 2022 U.S. Championships in January. Although the U.S. Championships were an important event for Olympic selection, it was just one of several competitions used to evaluate athletes. All spots on the team were decided by the selection committee.

Men

Nathan Chen

Vincent Zhou

Jason Brown

Women

Mariah Bell

Karen Chen

Alysa Liu

Pairs

Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc

Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier

Ice Dance

Madison Chock/Evan Bates

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue

Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker

After going 1-2 at U.S. Nationals, Mariah Bell (right) and Karen Chen (left) will join 16-year-old Alysa Liu at the Winter Olympics. USA TODAY Sports via NBCOlympics.com

Freestyle Skiing

Each discipline within freestyle skiing has its own quota allocation process, but the qualification period for all disciplines ended on January 16, 2022. Countries can earn up to four quota spots in each discipline, but due to limits on overall roster size, countries may have to make decisions on which spots to fill and which to leave unused. Each nation can have up to 16 men and 16 women but is capped at 30 athletes total — unless that country has qualified for the aerials mixed team event. (Qualifying for the aerials mixed team event entitles a country to 32 athletes.) Because slopestyle and big air will feature the same athletes, they are treated as one event for qualification purposes. Countries that qualify the requisite number of athletes in aerials are eligible to form a team (three athletes total, at least one per gender) for the new mixed team event.

The U.S. has a selection process in which up to three athletes per discipline can qualify through objective criteria using a combination of the FIS points lists and designated selection events. Up to two athletes per discipline were able to qualify for the Olympic team based on their world ranking, provided they were in the top six as of the cutoff date. Any remaining objective criteria spots were filled by athletes who earned a podium result at one of the selection events. The final spots were decided by discretionary selection in January.

Men’s Halfpipe

Aaron Blunck

Alex Ferreira

David Wise

Birk Irving

Women’s Halfpipe

Hanna Faulhaber

Brita Sigourney

Devin Logan

Carly Margulies

Men’s Slopestyle/Big Air

Colby Stevenson

Mac Forehand

Alex Hall

Nick Goepper

Women’s Slopestyle/Big Air

Maggie Voisin

Caroline Claire

Marin Hamill

Darian Stevens

Men’s Moguls

Cole McDonald

Nick Page

Dylan Walczyk

Brad Wilson

Women’s Moguls

Jaelin Kauf

Hannah Soar

Olivia Giaccio

Kai Owens

Men’s Aerials

Justin Schoenefeld

Chris Lillis

Eric Loughran

Women’s Aerials

Megan Nick

Winter Vinecki

Kaila Kuhn

Ashley Caldwell

Men’s Ski Cross

Tyler Wallasch

Hockey

The U.S. has qualified men’s and women’s hockey teams for the Winter Olympics via its world rankings. USA Hockey had initially named three NHL players to the men’s team, but after a surge in COVID cases in December disrupted the league’s schedule, the NHL announced that it would not send players to the Olympics. As a result, the men’s team will be made up of a combination of athletes playing college hockey, minor league hockey, and European hockey. The men’s and women’s rosters were both announced in January.

Men

Forwards

Nick Abruzzese

Kenny Agostino

Matty Beniers

Brendan Brisson

Noah Cates

Sean Farrell

Sam Hentges

Matthew Knies

Marc McLaughlin

Ben Meyers

Andy Miele

Brian O’Neill

Nick Shore

Nathan Smith

Defense

Brian Cooper

Brock Faber

Drew Helleson

Steven Kampfer

Aaron Ness

Nick Perbix

Jake Sanderson

David Warsofsky

Goalies

Drew Commesso

Strauss Mann

Pat Nagle

Women

Forwards

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

Defense

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein

Goalies

Alex Cavallini

Nicole Hensley

Maddie Rooney

Luge

Countries can earn a maximum of eight quota spots — three for men’s singles, three for women’s singles and two for doubles. Quota spots have been allocated based on World Cup rankings after January 10.

The qualification period for the U.S. Olympic team ran from the start of the World Cup season until January 10. Summer Britcher pre-qualified for a spot on the team thanks to a top-six finish at last year’s world championships, and she then verified her spot with a top-five finish at a World Cup event this winter. The rest of the team was finalized in January. Chris Mazdzer, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, was able to squeak in after USA Luge received confirmation of a third quota spot in men’s singles.

Men

Tucker West

Jonny Gustafson

Chris Mazdzer

Women

Summer Britcher

Emily Sweeney

Ashley Farquharson

Doubles

Zack DiGregorio/Sean Hollander

Summer Britcher is headed to her third Winter Olympics. She was part of the U.S. relay team that finished fourth in 2018 .USA TODAY Sports via NBCOlympics.com

Nordic Combined

Counties can earn up to five quota spots, though no more than four men from one country can compete in any of the events. Quota spots have been allocated based on a list that uses two seasons’ worth of World Cup results. The qualifying period ended on January 16, 2022.

After winning U.S. Olympic Trials, Taylor Fletcher guaranteed himself a spot on his fourth Olympic team. Three more men qualified automatically through a set of objective criteria, while Jasper Good rounded out the team as a discretionary selection.

Men

Taylor Fletcher

Ben Loomis

Jared Shumate

Stephen Schumann

Jasper Good

Taylor Fletcher will be headed to his fourth Winter Games. Getty Images

Short Track

The U.S. earned Olympic spots for five women and two men, with only the women qualified for the relay event. Olympic Trials were held December 17-19 in Salt Lake City to decide the U.S. roster. Maame Biney is the only team member with past Olympic experience, while Kristen Santos is the highest-ranked skater internationally.

Men

Andrew Heo

Ryan Pivirotto

Women

Maame Biney

Eunice Lee

Julie Letai

Kristen Santos

Corinne Stoddard

Skeleton

Countries can earn up to three quota spots in both the men’s event and the women’s event. The qualifying period ended on January 16, 2022, at which time quota spots were allocated based on the IBSF ranking list from the 2021-22 World Cup season. The U.S. qualified three athletes (two women, one man), and the selection process was based on a points system. Katie Uhlaender was named to her fifth Olympic team.

Men

Andrew Blaser

Women

Katie Uhlaender

Kelly Curtis

Katie Uhlaender’s finishes at her past four Winter Olympics: 6th, 11th, 4th, 13th.USA TODAY Sports via NBCOlympics.com

Ski Jumping

Quota spots were allocated at the end of the qualifying period on January 16, 2022 and were based on two seasons’ worth of results. Countries can qualify up to nine athletes (five men, four women), though the number of athletes that can be entered in any event is four. Any nation that qualifies a minimum of two men and two women will be eligible to compete in the new mixed team event. The U.S. men earned three quota spots, while the U.S. women — originally expected to not secure any Olympic spots — ended up with one spot after the quota reallocation process. The U.S. did not qualify enough athletes to compete in any of the team events.

Kevin Bickner, who won the men’s competition at Olympic Trials, guaranteed himself a spot on the U.S. team, and two other men joined him in January to round out the roster. Anna Hoffmann, the winner of the women’s competition at Olympic Trials, made it into the Olympic field after several nations declined quota spots during the reallocation process.

Men

Kevin Bickner

Patrick Gasienica

Casey Larson

Women

Anna Hoffmann

Kevin Bickner qualified for his second Olympic team by winning at U.S. Trials. Getty Images

Snowboarding

Each discipline within snowboarding has its own quota allocation process, but the qualification period for all disciplines ended on January 16, 2022. Countries can earn up to four quota spots in each discipline, but due to limits on overall roster size, countries may have to make decisions on which spots to fill and which to leave unused. Each nation can have up to 14 men and 14 women but is capped at 26 athletes total. Because slopestyle and big air will feature the same athletes, they are treated as one event for qualification purposes. Countries that qualify at least one man and one woman in snowboard cross are eligible to compete in the new mixed team event.

The U.S. has a selection process in which up to three athletes per discipline can qualify through objective criteria using a combination of world rankings and designated selection events. Up to two athletes per discipline were able to qualify for the Olympic team based on their world ranking, provided they were in the top six as of December 22. Any remaining objective criteria spots were filled by athletes who got a podium result at one of the selection events. The final spots were filled with discretionary selections, which included three-time gold medalist Shaun White, in January.

Men’s Halfpipe

Taylor Gold

Lucas Foster

Chase Josey

Shaun White

Women’s Halfpipe

Chloe Kim

Maddie Mastro

Zoe Kalapos

Tessa Maud

Men’s Slopestyle/Big Air

Red Gerard

Dusty Henricksen

Chris Corning

Sean Fitzsimons

Women’s Slopestyle/Big Air

Jamie Anderson

Hailey Langland

Julia Marino

Courtney Rummel

Men’s Snowboard Cross

Nick Baumgartner

Hagen Kearney

Alex Deibold

Mick Dierdorff

Women’s Snowboard Cross

Faye Gulini

Lindsey Jacobellis

Stacy Gaskill

Meghan Tierney

Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Robby Burns

Cody Winters

Speed Skating

Quota spots have been allocated based on World Cup events scheduled for November and December. Countries can have up to nine skaters per gender if they qualify for the team pursuit and earn the maximum number of quota spots in every individual event.

The full U.S. team was named after Olympic Trials, which were held January 5-9, 2022 in Milwaukee. Notably, Erin Jackson, who slipped and finished outside the top two, was able to make the team after her friend Brittany Bowe relinquished her 500m spot. (Bowe had also qualified for the 1000m and 1500m events.)

Men

Ethan Cepuran

Casey Dawson

Austin Kleba

Emery Lehman

Joey Mantia

Ian Quinn

Jordan Stolz

Women

Giorgia Birkeland

Brittany Bowe

Kimi Goetz

Erin Jackson

Mia Manganello Kilburg