HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – John Fetterman will resume his duties as Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania on May 23 after suffering a stroke over the weekend and undergoing a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker on election night.

President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily continue to assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor, per a standard process under Pennsylvania law.

Fetterman formally submitted a declaration to the General Assembly that he is able to discharge the powers of Lt. Governor. His duties will be reinstated four business days after filing the declaration.

Corman assumed the duties as acting Lt. Governor on May 17 as Fetterman underwent the pacemaker procedure.

Fetterman was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Friday after feeling ill while campaigning for U.S. Senate. Fetterman won the Democratic Senate race with more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday night.

Fetterman’s campaign said in a statement that the stroke was caused by a clot from his “heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.” His campaign says doctors believe he didn’t “suffer any cognitive damage” and that he’s “feeling much better.”

Fetterman, 52, released a video on social media appearing to be in good spirits from his hospital room.

Fetterman, who is 6-foot-8, has been open about his push to lose weight in the past. He weighed in at over 400 pounds before losing nearly 150 pounds in 2018.

Fetterman’s opponent in the November general election is still to be determined with the Republican race between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick too close to call and likely headed to a recount.