(WHTM) — For two weeks, Pennsylvania’s State Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman will be acting Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

The temporary move is to accommodate the gap between outgoing Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s swearing-in to the United States Senate and incoming Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis’s swearing-in.

Governor Tom Wolf’s office confirmed that Lt. Governor-elect Davis and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn in on January 17, 2023. That will be two weeks after Fetterman is expected to be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator on January 3, 2023.

Corman served as acting Lieutenant Governor in May when Fetterman was hospitalized for a stroke.

Corman did not seek re-election for his 34th State District seat and lost the Republican primary race for Governor.

Republican Gregory Rothman is projected to succeed Corman in the 34th District, which represents all or parts of Centre, Huntingdon, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties.

Fetterman declared victory and Republican Mehmet Oz conceded the Senate race Wednesday morning. With 95% of precincts reporting Fetterman has received 50.6% of the vote. His projected victory still needs to be certified by Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State later this year.

Replacing retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey, Fetterman will give Pennsylvania two Democrat U.S. Senators for the third time in Pennsylvania history since 1914 when he joins Senator Bob Casey Jr. in Washington D.C.

During a victory speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning, Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” strategy.

“And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”

Lt. Governor-elect Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American Lt. Governor.

A special election will be called to fill his seat in the state legislature.