ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, stopped by the popular Altoona breakfast spot, Tom and Joe’s Diner.

Oz visited the restaurant Wednesday morning to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming those in Blair County.

“We have two very different perspectives on where Pennsylvania should go,” Oz said. “And I want the average person watching right now to realize you’ve got Joe Biden on the left, Fetterman further to his left and I’ve got everything else. And I will fight to protect the middle and the right and ensure that we have the right values projected in our policies.”

Oz also highlighted how Pennsylvania can be used to help lower inflation nationwide by opening up our energy, something he said his opponent John Fetterman is against doing.

“What makes Pennsylvaniaians angry is that the energy that we have under our feet is enough to make a difference,” Oz said. “It would drop the cost of the energy we’re purchasing, it would drop inflation because of that. It would give our country a comfort level for dealing with adversary overseas and it would build businesses locally and were not doing it.”

Oz, who is off on his tour of Pennsylvania after a heated primary, is looking to cover multiple spots in Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday in addition to Tom and Joe’s including stops in Ebensburg and Johnstown. He is also joining his former primary opponent, Carla Sands, for a rally in Eastern Pennsylvania Wednesday night.