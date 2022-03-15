Pa. Senate candidate Fetterman reaches petition requirement

Pennsylvania Senate Race

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic candidate for the Pennsylvania U.S.senate seat in the 2022 primary election, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, greets people during a campaign stop, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Clarion, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(WHTM) — Just a day before the deadline for candidates to hand in their petition signatures, U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman received and filed over 11,000 signatures and is officially on the ballot for the May primary.

According to the press release, Fetterman received signatures from all 67 Pennsylvania counties, and he is the first to do so in this cycle.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who circulated petitions for this campaign,” Fetterman said. “If we were lucky enough to receive your signature, thank you as well. This has always been a true statewide campaign, and we are proud to have submitted signatures from every one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.”

To see what other candidates have filed their petitions and will be on the ballot this May, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now