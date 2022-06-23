(WHTM/TheHill) — Democratic Pennsylvania candidate John Fetterman leads his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz in the race for the soon-to-be-open United States Senate seat by six points in a recently published AARP Poll.

With six percent of likely voters still undecided, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Fetterman received 50% of support and Oz received 44%. The six-point lead reveals an even tighter race between the two in comparison to a recently published USA Today poll, which had Fetterman leading by nine points.

In May, just before the primary general election, Fetterman suffered a stroke. While he has not been on the campaign trail since he still had a significantly higher favorability rating.

The Lt. Gov. is viewed favorably by 46% of voters and unfavorably by 36% for a net 10% rating. Oz is viewed favorably by 30% of voters and unfavorably by 63% for a net of negative 33%.

AARP’s poll also revealed a sizeable gender gap, with women favoring Fetterman (54%) and men favoring Oz (49%). Plus, similar to the results of the USA Today poll, Fetterman holds a much higher percentage of support from African American voters over the age of 50 with 76%, while Oz received 16%.

The race for Senate in Pennsylvania is expected to receive a notable amount of attention, as its outcome could decide which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Fetterman and Oz are seeking to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa).

The poll’s analysis points out that although the Democratic nominees are viewed more favorably than their Republican opponents, Democrats are facing a challenging political environment, as President Biden’s approval rating remains near 40%.

The analysis states Republicans hold a two-point lead on the generic congressional ballot.

Almost 85% of respondents said the country is heading on the wrong track, and more than 75% said the state is going in the wrong direction.

Only 30% said they felt the economy is working for them, as a plurality of respondents rated rising costs and inflation as the most important issue to them.

Enthusiasm is high among likely voters for both parties, with 84% of Democrats and 87% of Republicans saying they are “extremely motivated” to vote for governor and Congress in 2022.

Oz won the Republican nomination earlier this month after his main opponent, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, conceded following a recount.

Fetterman’s continued early lead comes amid the hiring of a new campaign manager and questions surrounding the lieutenant governor’s health. Fetterman received a pacemaker with a defibrillator to address atrial fibrillation following his stroke.

Fetterman’s wife Gisele, who has been campaigning on her husband’s behalf, says he may not return to in-person campaigning until July.

The AARP poll surveyed 1,382 likely voters from June 12 to June 19.

It included a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, an oversample of 550 likely voters aged 50 and older, and an additional oversample of 328 Black likely voters aged 50 and older. The margin of errors were 4.4 points for the representative sample, 3.3 points for the total sample of 828 older voters and 4.7 points for the total sample of Black older voters.

TheHill has contributed to this article.