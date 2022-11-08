HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is scheduled to hold a press conference at 9:00 p.m. to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election.

Polls in most of Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m., although Luzerne County experienced issues that will leave polls open until 10 p.m.

Several polling places in Luzerne County needed their supply of paper ballots replenished. County Solicitor Mike Butera said no voters were turned away, more ballots were being delivered to every precinct, and that polls would stay open an extra two hours only in Luzerne County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 82% of vote by mail ballots were returned as of 9 a.m. on November 8. A total of 1,439,579 ballot applications were accepted and 1,190,087 were returned.

Of the 1,190,087 ballots returned, registered Democrats accounted for 822,861 of returned ballots, or 69%.

Registered Republican ballots returned accounted for 253,240 (21%) and third party voters accounted for 9% of returned ballots.

Ballot applications: 1,439,579

Democrat ballot applications: 986,540

Republican ballot applications: 303,438

Third party ballot applications: 149,601

Ballots returned: 1,190,087

Democrat ballots returned: 822,861

Republican ballots returned: 253,240

Third party ballots returned: 113,986

The number of returned ballots does not necessarily mean the votes were for Democrats or Republicans. The ballots are sorted based on the voter registration of the applicant.

Vote by mail ballots needed to be returned by 8 p.m. on November 8 with proper signatures, dates, and envelopes for the vote to be counted.

Pennsylvania voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators, and all 203 state House members.

The Associated Press contributed to this report