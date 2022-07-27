Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks at a forum in Newtown, Pa., Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz would support legislation to enshrine federal protections for same-sex marriage if elected, his campaign told The Hill on Tuesday.

“Dr. Mehmet Oz believes that same-sex couples should have the same freedom to get married as straight couples,” Oz’s communications director said in a statement.

The heart surgeon-turned-television doctor is up against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, whose lead in recent polling has been a bright spot for Democrats looking to snag the Senate seat left open by the upcoming retirement of Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

The Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify marriage rights for same-sex and interracial couples, passed the House last week with a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans voting with their Democratic colleagues in favor. It faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where backers have not secured needed support from 10 Republicans.

Endorsed by former President Trump, Oz won the state’s May Republican primary, beating businessman David McCormick by fewer than a thousand votes after a recount.

The Hill has reached out to Fetterman’s campaign for comment.