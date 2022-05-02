ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta stopped by WTAJ News This Morning to talk about his campaign to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and his plan for Pennsylvania.

Kenyatta spent the weekend campaigning with stops in Clearfield and Centre Counties. When asked about electability, he says that it’s important that the party has the right message.

He explained, “We have to make a clear message in case of why folks lives will be better with a bigger, bolder democratic majority. And I think if we want to change the Senate, turns out we have to change the senators.”

Kenyatta said that in changing senators, the country needs working people to be represented.

He detailed, “Folks have an opportunity in this race to actually vote for a working person. I’m somebody who watched my mom ration her insulin, who buried both of my parents by the time I was 27, and who got my first job at the age of 12 washing dishes because we weren’t able to always make ends meet. We need that type of leadership and perspective in the U.S. Senate desperately.”

Kenyatta said that his ability to relate to the working people in Pennsylvania is not only something that sets himself apart in this primary but also if he were to advance to the general election.

Today, May 2, is the final day to register to vote in the May 17 primary.

He said, “On the other side, we’re going to have two out-of-state billionaires who don’t know anything about Pennsylvania or certainly about the working families in Pennsylvania. And in my instance, you have somebody who’s from one of those working families who I think people can trust will be a champion for them in Washington, D.C..”