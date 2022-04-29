WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters. The campaign is ramping up as one of the hottest races in the country. Dave McCormick is running for the hotly contested Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

About 200 people turned out at the American Legion Post 609 in Hanover Township, Luzerne County, Thursday for the Dave McCormick rally.

McCormick pounded away at familiar themes including reversing President Biden’s economic and foreign policies. Securing the southern border and making the country energy independent.



“Everywhere I go, I hear the same thing that people want conservative first leadership and that the fact that I’m a battle-tested guy, that I served America in the military I went to west point, served in the 82nd, served in Iraq and that I built businesses here in Pennsylvania created jobs here in Pennsylvania, that combination is perfect for the challenges in our time,” said Dave McCormick, (r) U.S. Senate Candidate.

Former Arkansas Governor and Political commentator Mike Huckabee told the audience that McCormick is a true conservative. He played down the impact of the endorsement that president trump gave to Mehmet Oz.

“For me, it’s an easy pic. If you think about it, Dave McCormick is not a man who needs this job, but this job needs Dave McCormick. He brings a level of experience that nobody else in the race does,” said Mike Huckabee, (r) former. Governor, Arkansas.

The folks here say that McCormick is their choice for the nomination…Regardless of endorsements.

I believe in his values. He’s from Bloomsburg, he’s built businesses so he knows how to do that. Despite we see attack ads from some other people he’s a man of his word,” said Dan Stevens- Bloomsburg.

“I’m a supporter of Dave McCormick because first and foremost he’s a True America Hero, he’s a veteran,” said Jude Sidari, Sugarloaf Township.

And with some 40 percent undecided voters yet to be had..Realy this race can still be one by any one candidate.