U.S. Senate candidate Malcolm Kenyatta is first on the ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The first day for candidates for statewide office in Pennsylvania to start gathering signatures from voters was last week Friday, Feb. 28. The goal? To get onto the ballot for the May 17 primary election.

Three days later, Malcolm Kenyatta announced he is the first candidate to receive the required amount of signatures to officially be added to the ballot for the open Pennsylvania seat in the United States Senate. He collected signatures from seven different counties.

In order to have their name on the ballot, candidates must receive at least 2,000 signatures. This year, they have until March 15 to circulate their petitions. According to his announcement, Kenyatta’s campaign turned in two times the required number of signatures.

Kenyatta celebrated with a post on Facebook where he announced he is the first candidate to officially be on the ballot.