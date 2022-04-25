The candidates who participated were Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

(WHTM) – Five Republican hopefuls to be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania just debated in Harrisburg, and now we want to hear from you.

Let us know who you thought won the hourlong debate that was broadcast and live-streamed by Nexstar stations across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

On April 27 at 8 p.m., four Republican candidates for Governor will participate in a one hour exclusive multi-market prime time debate.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.