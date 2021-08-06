The Glen All-Access 2021

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As NASCAR returns to the track that has been voted “Best NASCAR Track: we are bringing you a look that many don’t see at one of the road courses on the NASCAR circuit
The Glen All-Access brings you information about Watkins Glen International Raceway with some history too.
About Watkins Glen International
Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.
2021 Watkins Glen International Schedule
May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America
June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour
June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen
July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen
July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Race Weekend
August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen
September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix
September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America
October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.
2021 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule
August 6 – Clean Harbors 100 at The Glen – ARCA Menards Series Race
August 7 – United Rentals 167 at The Glen – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race
August 7 – Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race
August 8 – Go Bowling at The Glen – NASCAR Cup Series Race