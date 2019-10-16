Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Express girls fall to M-E in shootout in STAC semifinals

About Us

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Sports

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One hundred minutes of soccer wasn’t enough to determine who would play Chenango Forks for a STAC title on Thursday.

Elmira and Maine-Endwell were tied at 1 after two overtimes in the STAC semifinals at Maine-Endwell High School on Tuesday. The Spartans won the shootout 5-4 to win 2-1. Trish Wilber scored the game-winner for the Spartans to advance to the STAC championship game. Tierney Krawczyk scored a goal in the first half for the Express and Elmira led 1-0 at halftime. Ari Michitti scored on a penalty kick in the second half for Maine-Endwell to tie the game at 1.

Next up for Elmira is the Section IV Class AA tournament.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now