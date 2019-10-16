Express girls fall to M-E in shootout in STAC semifinals

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One hundred minutes of soccer wasn’t enough to determine who would play Chenango Forks for a STAC title on Thursday.

Elmira and Maine-Endwell were tied at 1 after two overtimes in the STAC semifinals at Maine-Endwell High School on Tuesday. The Spartans won the shootout 5-4 to win 2-1. Trish Wilber scored the game-winner for the Spartans to advance to the STAC championship game. Tierney Krawczyk scored a goal in the first half for the Express and Elmira led 1-0 at halftime. Ari Michitti scored on a penalty kick in the second half for Maine-Endwell to tie the game at 1.

Next up for Elmira is the Section IV Class AA tournament.