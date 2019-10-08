Firefighters climb Corning Tower for September 11 heroes

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: Police officers and firefighters respond to an explosion on September 17, 2016 at 23rd Street and 7th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. According to reports, over 20 people have been taken to hospitals with injuries, none of which are thought to be life threatening. (Photo […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local organization paid tribute to the first responders who gave their lives on September 11.

Firefighters from across the Capital Region climbed the 84 floors of the Corning Tower Monday night for the 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers, and eight EMTs that died on the morning of September 11, 2001.

Most of the climbers wore full gear as they made their way to the top.

At the top, the firefighters rang a bell and read a name of someone who lost their life that day.