Local fashion show raises money for local and national charities

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Radisson Hotel, in downtown Corning, was the host of a local fashion show “Runway for a Cause”. Designers took the opportunity to choose local and national charities, with proceeds from the show.



Katie Hardiman and Emmi Saufley were the co-founders, whose event was to bring fashion from local designers and models to the Twin Tiers.

Hardiman and Saufley tell 18News,

“It showcased local designers and models with their talent. We’ve had everything around from this area. We’re trying to bring part of the fashion industry here because there isn’t something around here that [really] is an outlet for these designers or models.”

The show had 6 talented designers, including Kyheam Hughes, whose models performed a special runway walk for 18News.

Proceeds, from the fashion show, goes toward local and national charities.

-Catholic Charities of Newark, NJ

-Thirst Project

-The Salvation Army, Elmira,N.Y.

-St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN

-The Children’s Miracle Network, Elmira,N.Y.

