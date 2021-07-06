The 18 Storm Team releases new Weather App

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – We are excited to announce our new 18 Storm Team weather app powered by The Weather Company! Our beautiful new design lets you easily access local weather so you can plan for the day. Just update your existing weather app to get this latest version or download the weather app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

NEW FEATURES

Improved User Experience: The new 18 Storm Team weather app features a more intuitive and informative home page experience that delivers a beautiful snapshot of your local weather.

Automatic Weather Alerts: You can select if you want automatic weather alerts and you can set alerts for multiple locations.

Advanced Technology for the Future: The app will be enhanced regularly to give you new features and functionality that provides the best possible weather experience.

New Interactive Feature: You can upload photos and videos of local weather and send them to the 18 Storm Team meteorologists via the app. We can then share your pictures and videos online and in broadcasts.

If you currently have the 18 Storm Team Weather App and have automatic updates turned on, your app should have updated automatically over the weekend. If you do not have automatic updates or have not yet downloaded the 18 Storm Team App you can update them here.



