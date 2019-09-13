Breaking News
Elmira mom arrested for 8-year-old daughter’s murder

Athlete of the Week Voting

6- Who do you think should be the Athlete of the Week?
Teagan Willey (Towanda soccer) – scored 50th career goal
Isaac Keane (Wellsboro football) – 212 yards passing, 3 TD’s vs. Canton
Aaron Lane (Athens soccer) – scored 50th career goal
Melina Ortiz (Waverly soccer) – scored hat trick against SVEC
Gavin Elston (Horseheads football) – 346 yards rushing, 6 TD’s vs. Vestal
