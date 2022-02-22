Automotive

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
NewsNation Ukraine/Russia Stories
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Entertainment News
The Hochul Administration
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
A Russian citizen's view of the attack on Ukraine
Video
Restaurant workers paid only in tips owed $118K: feds
The Colonial’s leadership team releases a statement
Where’s my refund? Check your tax refund status today
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Superbowl LVI
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
Olympic Question of the Day
Olympic Program Alerts
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Tioga completes big comeback win & Ty Moffe scores season-high at The Citadel
Video
Horseheads wrestling paces Elmira region’s best at NYS Tournament
Video
'80 for Brady' to star Brady, 4 acclaimed actresses
Matthew Stafford explains reaction to photog fall
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
18 Cares Weight Loss
BestReviews
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Buy Local
Calendar
Colon Health Awareness
Gas Tracker
Heart Health Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pothole Patrol
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Automotive
330K Ford Mustangs recalled over rear camera issue
Are you ready for a car without a steering wheel? It’s coming.
Video
As 3G wireless disappears, your car may have just lost its SOS button
Video
Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?
Cargo ship full of luxury cars on fire in the ocean
More Automotive Headlines
Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else
Video
In the market for a new car? Many are now ‘presold’ months before reaching dealers
Video
Your new car used to depreciate in value the second you drove it off the lot. Not anymore
Video
Why CA gas is so expensive (and it's not taxes)
Gas price tops $3 in every U.S. state
Click for Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
330K Ford Mustangs recalled over rear camera issue
Are you ready for a car without a steering wheel? It’s coming.
Video
As 3G wireless disappears, your car may have just lost its SOS button
Video
Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?
Cargo ship full of luxury cars on fire in the ocean
Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else
Video
In the market for a new car? Many are now ‘presold’ months before reaching dealers
Video
Trending Now
Bath Police arrest woman for Meth; Weapon possession
Code Enforcement orders Elmira Pizza Hut to ‘Stop Work’
Video
Elmira woman arrested as Fugitive from Justice on 2020 drug charge
Elmira man indicted for possession of Meth, Cocaine
What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Chemung County Executive calls to disband redistricting commission because it lacks diversity
Video
Photos: Russia attacks Ukraine
Gallery
Biden details sanctions against Russia
Chemung County man wins lifetime hunting license in vaccine sweepstakes
Are sanctions enough to stop Russia? Local experts weigh in
Video