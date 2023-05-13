(iSeeCars) — Although the SUV has overtaken the minivan in popularity, the minivan still reigns supreme as the ultimate family hauler.

With family-friendly features like automatic sliding doors and an abundance of passenger and cargo space, the convenience and utility of a minivan for family hauling can’t be beat. If you want a used vehicle to handle your most precious cargo, there are a number of used minivans to choose from.

To help used car shoppers find the best used minivans, iSeeCars analyzed over 12 million vehicle listings and from those narrowed down the Best Used Minivans. The winners are the minivans that are the longest-lasting, hold their value the best, and have the highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Best Used Minivans

1. Toyota Sienna

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.1

Reliability Score: 8.7

Retained Value Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $49,553

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,914

The Toyota Sienna is the best used minivan. Although there are multiple late-model minivans with all-wheel drive, the Toyota Sienna add it in 2020, joining the Chrysler Pacifica by offering this all-weather friendly feature. So if you want a used all-wheel drive minivan, the Sienna is likely your best choice. Older models of the Sienna come standard with lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a pre-collision warning and braking system with pedestrian detection. Redesigned for 2021, late-model versions of the Sienna feature improved interior and exterior styling and a hybrid powertrain. A new hybrid four-cylinder engine replaces a V6 engine.

2. Honda Odyssey

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.7

Retained Value Score: 8.3

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $41,538

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $39,999

The Honda Odyssey ranks second. The Odyssey has above-average cargo capacity for its class with 32.8 cubic feet of space behind the third row and 88.8 cubic feet of space behind the second-row seats when the third-row seats are folded down. Higher trim levels of the Odyssey seat up to eight with three seats in the second row that use Honda’s Magic Slide system, allowing you to easily slide seats into several different configurations. The Odyssey offers an abundance of available family-friendly features including a rear-seat reminder, a camera that shows the rear passengers on the infotainment screen, and an intercom system for projecting the front seat passengers’ voice to the rear seats.

3. Kia Sedona

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.1

Retained Value Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $33,457

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,025

The Kia Sedona ranks third. The Sedona has an upscale interior with premium materials as well as three rows of comfortable seats and a powerful V6 engine. Beginning with the 2019 model year, the Sedona minivan comes standard with a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. These features are also available on earlier versions. Available infotainment features include a rear-seat entertainment system with two 10.1-inch display screens. The Sedona comes with a five-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is the best in its class. The Kia Sedona was discontinued after the 2021 model year and replaced with the Kia Carnival.

4. Chrysler Pacifica

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.0

Reliability Score: 6.1

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $45,434

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,103

The Chrysler Pacifica, which was introduced as a new model in 2017, ranks fourth. Beginning with the 2018 model year, the Pacifica comes with standard safety features including blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. The Pacifica has a roomy interior and a long list of standard features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a power liftgate, power sliding doors, and Stow ‘n Go seating. Available features include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, a built-in vacuum cleaner, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. It also earns an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 28 on the highway for its front-wheel drive model. All-wheel drive is also available. The Pacifica is the only minivan that is also available as a plug-in hybrid, which provides excellent fuel economy with a combined city/highway estimate of 82 mpg. It also has an all-electric range of 32 miles.

5. Dodge Grand Caravan

iSeeCars Quality Score: 7.8

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 7.3

Safety Score: 8.0

Average New Car Price: $30,552

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $26,940

The Dodge Grand Caravan ranks fourth. The Grand Caravan was discontinued after the 2020 model year, so it’s only available used. The Grand Caravan has a powerful 283-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine that is one of the strongest in its class. While the no-frills Dodge Grand Caravan lacks some of the upscale convenience features of its fancier competitors, it has its hallmark Stow ‘n Go second-row seating and comes standard with tri-zone manual climate control, remote keyless entry, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Upper trims offer a power liftgate, power-sliding rear doors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Honorable Mentions

Two long-discontinued models, which don’t have available scores also make the list.

Nissan Quest

The Nissan Quest was discontinued after the 2016 model year, and Nissan’s only minivan offering wasn’t replaced. The Nissan Quest provides a smooth ride and is one of the most efficient vehicles in its class at 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. It doesn’t have many standard features, but 5- and 8-inch infotainment screens and a flip-down DVD player are available. If you want an older, no-frills minivan, the Nissan Quest is a wonderful choice.

Mazda 5

The Mazda 5 was discontinued after the 2015 model year, but used versions can still be found on dealer lots. Although the Mazda 5 doesn’t offer the modern features of current minivans like a touchscreen infotainment system, power sliding doors, or a power liftgate, it is a comfortable family hauler for drivers looking for a smaller, no-frills minivan.

Bottom Line:

If you’re looking for a used car for family hauling, the practicality and utility of a minivan remains unmatched. While many drivers choose to opt for a three-row crossover or SUV, those who embrace minivan ownership can enjoy many convenience features that make family hauling easier and more pleasant. For more information on minivans, be sure to check out our list of the Best Minivans.

