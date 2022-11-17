Hyundai’s highly anticipated 2023 Ioniq 6 electric sedan has finally landed on U.S. soil with a debut on Thursday at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show.

It was the first time Hyundai confirmed specs for the U.S. market, and the company also confirmed sales will start next spring. Pricing information will be announced closer to the on-sale date. However, the automaker has hinted at a starting price in the $40,000 bracket.

The svelte sedan will be offered with the choice of 53- and 77.4-kwh batteries, as well as rear- and all-wheel drive. The 53-kwh battery will be offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive, and come with a single motor mounted at the rear generating 225 hp. A range estimate for this configuration hasn’t been announced.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Opt for the 77.4-kwh battery and the same 225-hp rear-drive configuration, and the Ioniq 6 should be able to cover 340 miles on a charge. Add all-wheel drive, in this case a dual-motor setup good for a combined 320 hp, and the range estimate drops to 310 miles. The dual-motor powertrain is the quickest configuration, with Hyundai promising a 0-60 mph time in less than five seconds. For more performance, a sporty Ioniq 6 N is rumored to be in the works.

The platform of the Ioniq 6 is Hyundai Motor Group’s flexible E-GMP design, which is also found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover. The platform features an 800-volt electrical system that supports high-speed DC fast-charging, with a charge from 10-80% possible in just 18 minutes when using a 350-kw charger and when the battery is at its ideal temperature. A heater will warm the battery to the ideal temperature during cold weather. For shorter charge times, 65 miles can be added in just five minutes.

Using a Level 2 charger at home will require 7 hours and 10 minutes for a full charge. The E-GMP platform also supports bidirectional charging, referred to by Hyundai as Vehicle-to-Load charging. It means owners can use the Ioniq 6’s battery to power or charge electrical devices, including another EV.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6 measures about 191 inches in length, pushing it into mid-size sedan territory. Its skateboard-style platform also means it’s likely to boast more space than comparable gas-powered sedans. The coefficient of drag is 0.22, versus the 0.21 cd of the version we tested in October in Hyundai’s home market of Korea. The difference is due to the U.S.-spec car coming with conventional side mirrors instead of the camera-based system offered elsewhere.

Inside, the dash is pushed forward more than in other vehicles, and the entire front floor space feels open and airy. Twin 12.3-inch displays stand upright in front of the driver, serving as the instrument cluster and infotainment hub.

Ioniq 6 buyers will have seven colors to choose from for the exterior, and three for the interior. They will also be able to choose from wheel sizes ranging from 18-20 inches.

