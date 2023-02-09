It’s time to say goodbye to the VW VR6 engine. RIP.

On Thursday, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas made its debut with only turbo-4 power, a larger touchscreen, and more standard comfort features.

Volkswagen said the refreshed 2024 Atlas will go on sale in the third quarter with pricing, fuel economy, and trim details to be released closer to launch.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Turbo-4 for all

With the end of the VR6 narrow-angle V-6, every 2024 Atlas will be powered by a new 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 269 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. That puts the updated Atlas down 7 hp but up 7 lb-ft of torque over the outgoing VR6, though that engine wasn’t standard. The new turbo-4 is up 34 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque over the outgoing turbo-4. Volkswagen of America senior VP Hein Schafer told Motor Authority the updated Atlas will be a half-second quicker from 0-60 mph, with a fuel economy boost of 5% to 10% versus the current VR6, and efficiency comparable to today’s less powerful turbo-4.

An 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive remains standard while all-wheel drive continues to be an option across the lineup. VW said the turbo-4 Atlas will be rated to tow 5,000 pounds.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2024 Volkswagen Atlas 2024 Volkswagen Atlas

Bigger screens and more features

Every 2024 Atlas will feature a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with touch-based controls for the volume and temperature controls. These sliders will not be backlit, as with other VW products such as the ID.4.

Interior materials have been upgraded with soft-touch dashboard and the center console trimmed by a leather-like material. Upper trim models will now have quilted leather seating surface featuring a diamond pattern. A heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, a height-adjustable front passenger seat, and three-zone automatic climate control are now standard across the lineup. Leather upholstery and heated seat seats will be available. For more storage space the center has been redesigned with an open space beneath with enough space to hold a purse or small bag thanks to an electronic shift-by-wire gear selector with a similar design as what’s found in the latest GTI.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

More LED lighting

The exterior of the Atlas receives a once-over with a new four-bar grille, and revised LED adaptive headlights are standard. Those headlights are framed by LED daytime running lights, a full-width LED light bar, and illuminated VW badges on all but the base trim. Both the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport feature integrated rear spoilers to extend the roofline, plus an illuminated rear light bar and VW logo on all but the base trims.

Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport models will ride on 18- to 20-inch wheels, with R-Design models upsizing to 21s.

Every Atlas will come standard with active lane control, but a head-up display and adaptive cruise control will be available only on upper trims.

