A number of companies have sprung up recently offering carbon-fiber bodies for classic muscle cars, but only a few are capable of delivering fit and finish like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro built by Finale Speed.

The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company has bodies for both the ’69 Camaro and the Dodge Charger from the same vintage, and they’re sold as either a rolling shell or as a turnkey car.

The Camaro shown here, known as Viral, is an example of the turnkey cars Finale Speed can build. For this particular build, which took an estimated 3,000 hours, the company went with a modern LT4 supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 crate engine sourced from General Motors. The engine is paired with a Wegner pulley system and delivers a peak 650 hp. It also features headers from Ultimate Headers and additional exhaust components from MagnaFlow.

The engine sends its power through a Tremec T-56 6-speed manual, as well as a 9-inch rear with Positraction LSD and 31-spline Dutchman axles. Other components include front and rear sub-frames from Speedtech, coil-over suspension from JRi, and Wilwood brakes. The wheels are a three-piece design from Forgeline, and they measure 18×10.5 inches up front and 18×12 inches at the rear.

Finale Speed Viral 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

The body is the real star of the show. It features an exposed weave, all protected by a clearcoat of BASF’s Glasurit Clear. Each panel is made using prepreg autoclave-cured carbon fiber, and is claimed to meet OEM quality standards. Naturally, the weave is aligned across the body to achieve a refined look.

This build isn’t a one-off. Those interested can get their own for an “investment” starting at $429,000.

Finale Speed presented the Viral Camaro during Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, which kicked off on Jan. 21 and runs until Jan. 29.

Related Articles