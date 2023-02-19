A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda powered by a Hemi V-8 is catnip to car collectors, and now the first one of these iconic muscle cars built is up for sale.

First spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks, the car is being offered by Indiana-based Motorvault for a cool $2.2 million. An ordinary Hemi ‘Cuda (as performance versions were badged beginning in 1970) could probably fetch that amount at auction, but this car is also billed as a pre-production example with just 17,755 miles.

First 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda (photo via Motorvault)

Plymouth launched the Barracuda in 1964 to counter the Ford Mustang (actually showing the Barracuda a couple of weeks before Ford’s pony car) but the second-generation model introduced for 1970 proved more popular with muscle-car fans. That’s likely down to more distinctive styling and a bevy of performance variants, including the racing-inspired AAR ‘Cuda and, of course, the Hemi ‘Cuda.

Powered by the legendary 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8, this was one of the brawniest Barracudas, with a claimed output of 425 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque. This car pairs that engine with a 4-speed manual transmission (an automatic was also available), making it one of just 284 1970 ‘Cudas built with that combination of engine and gearbox.

First 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda (photo via Motorvault)

That’s not all that makes this car special. It’s just the third 1970 Plymouth Barracuda built, and the first with a Hemi. Completed on August 1, 1969 in Hamtramck, Michigan, it also has an unusual combination of options. Unlike most Hemi ‘Cudas ordered by customers, it lacks a tachometer and exterior graphics. It also features an overhead console and the Premium trim package.

Per the seller, the car has been in Indiana since 1983, spending most of its life in a museum. It was repainted in the same Alpine White color applied at the factory, but is otherwise claimed to be unrestored. Hemi ‘Cudas already command big money—a pair of convertibles sold for more than $2 million each at a 2016 auction—and this car’s originality and unique history should only add to its value.

