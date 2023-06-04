You no longer need a Raptor R to get a supercharged V-8 in your Ford F-150. Ford on Friday announced a dealer-installed performance package for the full-size pickup truck that adds forced induction and ups output significantly.

Dubbed FP700, the package adds a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger to the 5.0-liter V-8 in 2021-2023 F-150 pickups. This ups output to 700 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, increases of 300 hp and 180 lb-ft over the standard naturally aspirated version.

The FP700 matches the Raptor R’s 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 in horsepower, but the latter also makes 640 lb-ft of torque. It can’t match the 775-hp Shelby F-150 Super Snake, but all installation work is done by the the same dealer that sells the truck, saving some hassle.

Customers can also choose between Black Edition and Bronze Edition styling features. The treatment includes 22-inch wheels, graphics, and tailgate lettering in the respective colors. Whether it’s a Black Edition or Bronze Edition, the FP700 package also includes a black grille, front fender vent, rear lowering kit, and Ford Performance carpeted floor mats.

2023 Ford F-150 with FP700 performance package

Only F-150 XL, XLT, Lariat, and Platinum models with the 5.0-liter V-8 can get the FP700 treatment. The package can be added to rear- or four-wheel-drive trucks with the regular cab, extended cab, or crew cab, and a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. Any cab can be combined with those two bed lengths, but Ford does not offer the FP700 package with the 8.0-foot bed or Pro Power Onboard in-bed power outlets. Ford also recommends that buyers get the Sport Appearance package.

Ford says the FP700 package is 50-state legal, and backs it with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty when installed by a Ford dealer or ASE certified technician. Pricing starts at $12,350 for both the Bronze Edition and Black Edition, both of which are now available to order through the Ford Performance website.

