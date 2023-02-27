Genesis will expand the recall of exploding seat belt pretensioners in most of its newer vehicles, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. Designed to ensure front driver and passenger safety when airbags deploy, the seat belt pretensioner can misfire and send metal fragments into the cabin that could injure occupants.
The recall encompasses 65,517 Genesis vehicles from the following years:
2020-2023 Genesis GV80
2021-2023 Genesis G80
2022-2023 Genesis GV70
The seat belt pretensioners can explode on both the driver and passenger side, though parent company Hyundai Motor America said it was aware of no fatalities, injuries, or crashes related to the recall. The 2021-2022 Genesis GV80 and 2022 Genesis GV70 were recalled for the same issue in Oct. 2021.
Dealers will install a cap on the seat belt pretensioner at no cost to owners. Owners can expect notification by mail by April 17, 2023. For more info, contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 or visit the Genesis recall site.
Related Articles
- IIHS toughens 2023 Top Safety Pick criteria; Toyota, Honda excel
- Ram 2500 heavy-duty diesel trucks recalled for engine fires
- Tesla recalls nearly 363,000 EVs with Full Self-Driving software
- Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan recalled for engine power loss
- Volvo fixes recall of 2023 models with over-the-air update