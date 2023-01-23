Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades.

That’s essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.)

The car, which bears chassis number ZA9CA05A7LLA12718, has just 249 kilometers (approximately 155 miles) on its odometer. It also has its original Pirelli P Zero tires, which by now will be too dangerous to drive on at speed.

The mileage figure is a little more than the delivery miles, according to a listing at auction house RM Sotheby’s, which will put the car under the hammer on Jan. 26 at its sale in Phoenix, Arizona. An original bill of sale shows the car was delivered to its first owner in 1990 with just 138 kilometers (82 miles). The price paid was $275,000.

1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition – Photo credit: RM Sotheby’s

That first owner kept the car for 17 years, during which just 13 kilometers (8 miles) were added. It was returned to its original dealership in 2007, in this case Clark Motor Company of Heath, Ohio, and was later kept in a collection between 2010 and 2020, during which it experienced only short drives to keep everything working. The current seller bought it in 2020.

Considering the remarkable condition and low mileage, perhaps the lowest of any Countach, the car is sure to attract plenty of attention at its upcoming sale. RM Sotheby’s has estimated a final bid of between $750,000 and $1 million.

1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition – Photo credit: RM Sotheby’s

The 25th Anniversary Edition, as the name suggests, was built to celebrate 25 years of Lamborghini. It’s distinguished by its unique spoilers and modified air vents, some of which were designed by Pagani CEO and founder Horacio Pagani, when he was still working for Lamborghini.

Drive comes from a 5.2-liter V-12 delivering 455 hp and capable of carrying the car to a top speed of 183 mph. The tires fitted were the widest fitted to any production car of its time, measuring 225/50 at the front and 345/35 at the rear.

