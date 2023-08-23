The classic Meyers Manx has returned as an electric vehicle, but it isn’t cheap.

Making its debut in California last week during 2023 Monterey Car Week, the electric dune buggy, dubbed the Manx 2.0 EV, is priced from $74,000.

That’s for a special Launch Edition version that Meyers Manx said will be built in limited numbers, suggesting that higher-volume versions with lower price tags may be available at some point.

The company also showed off a long-wheelbase version with four seats, dubbed the Resorter NEV. It’s priced from $49,000.

The Manx 2.0 EV is the version aimed at performance enthusiasts. The company plans to offer base 20-kwh and optional 40-kwh battery packs, affording an estimated 150 miles and 300 miles of range respectively. Regardless of pack size, the Manx 2.0 EV gets two electric motors, both powering the rear wheels.

Output isn’t quoted for the 20-kwh version but the 40-kwh version has a claimed 202 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.5 seconds.

The Resorter NEV is more like a glorified golf cart. The NEV in the name stands for “Neighborhood Electric Vehicle,” and Meyers Manx said the vehicle will have a capped top speed of just 25 mph.

Meyers Manx Resorter NEV

Meyers Manx is taking reservations for both versions, which requires a $500 deposit.

The company hasn’t said when deliveries will start but has previously hinted that 50 vehicles will be delivered to customers in 2023 as part of a beta program. Selected by the company, these initial customers will be asked to provide feedback for the final production model.

As a refresher, the original Meyers Manx dune buggy was created by Bruce Meyers, marrying a fiberglass body with a Volkswagen Beetle platform and flat-4 engine. Before his death in 2021, Meyers sold the company to venture capitalist Phillip Sarofim and automotive designer Freeman Thomas—whose résumé includes the VW New Beetle and the original Audi TT—and they have worked to bring the Manx back.

Related Articles