Pagani last week revealed the open-top version of its hardcore Huayra Imola supercar from three years ago.

The new Huayra Imola Roadster is the latest creation of Grandi Complicazioni, Pagani’s special projects program that the company announced last year with the reveal of the long-tail Huayra Codalunga. Just eight examples of the Roadster are planned, or three more than the coupe’s run.

The car boasts an equally extreme design as its coupe counterpart, and even more power thanks to further development of its V-12. The engine is a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 that’s common to all Huayras. In this latest application the Mercedes-Benz AMG-designed unit delivers 838 hp, up from the 827 hp of the Imola coupe.

The power is delivered to the rear wheels via a 7-speed sequential transmission developed by Xtrac, specifically for Pagani’s supercars. Though not as smooth as a dual-clutch transmission or a conventional automatic, the sequential design is both fast and light. It’s one of the reasons the Imola Roadster has a dry weight of just 2,777 pounds.

Pagani Imola Roadster

Like all Paganis, the Imola Roadster also benefits from carbon-fiber construction for both its chassis and body. The latter features new aerodynamic features that according to Pagani were shaped using lessons learned from the Huayra R track-only model. Pagani estimates that more than 1,320 pounds of downforce is generated at a speed of 174 mph.

With the help of trick tires the Imola can generate up to 2.2 g of lateral acceleration. Those tires, Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs, measure 265/30 at the front and 355/25 at the rear. The wheels are a forged design that measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, and are attached to a double-wishbone suspension made from aluminum and featuring helical springs and electronically controlled dampers.

The cars get their name from the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari racetrack that’s commonly referred to as Imola because of its proximity to the Italian town of the same name. It’s where Pagani does a lot of the track testing for its cars, including the Imola models.

Pricing information hasn’t been announced, but the Imola coupe started at 5 million euros (approximately $5.4 million).

