Porsche has managed to clock a Nürburgring lap time of just 7:07.55 with a version of its Taycan electric sedan, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Porsche didn’t say what version of the Taycan set the time, though it is thought to be a new range-topper forming part of an updated Taycan range expected on sale later this year. Prototypes for the car, which is thought to be called a Taycan Turbo GT, have previously been spotted testing hard at the ‘Ring.

The new time isn’t a record for a production electric vehicle at the notorious German racetrack in the Eifel, though it’s painfully close. The current record is the 7:05:298 set by the Rimac Nevera last August. The Nevera is a hypercar with limited production and a power output of 1,914 hp. It also costs more than $2 million.

Details for the new Taycan version haven’t been announced, but the car’s output is thought to lie around the 1,000-hp mark, and its price tag is likely closer to $200,000 than seven figures.

Lars Kern

The new time is also significantly faster than times set by the Tesla Model S Plaid with an available Track Package (7:25.231) and Porsche’s fastest Taycan version currently on sale, the Taycan Turbo S (7:33.35).

The new Taycan version’s ability to deliver repeatable performance is also impressive. According to Porsche’s head of the Taycan line, Kevin Giek, Porsche development driver Lars Kern, who set the latest time, was able to deliver roughly the same time again and again over several laps.

The run was achieved on the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, using a pre-production prototype with stock specifications. The only changes were the addition of a roll cage and a racing bucket seat for safety.

Porsche plans to reveal a video of the complete run in mid-March. That’s likely when the automaker will also introduce its updated Taycan range, which is expected to reach the U.S. for the 2025 model year. Prototypes confirm minor styling changes are planned, including new internals for the headlights.

