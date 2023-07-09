A massive barn find collection of 20 vintage Ferraris has been unearthed and is headed to auction soon. RM Sotheby’s will sell the lot at its auction coinciding with 2023 Monterey Car Week in mid-August.

This remarkable collection remained hidden for decades in Speedway, Indiana, across the street from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The cars were literally housed in a barn until 2004, when Hurricane Charley caused the structure to partially collapse. The Ferrari stable was then moved to a secure warehouse in Indianapolis, where the cars have remained ever since.

Highlights from the collection include a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Speciale—one of four with Pininfarina Superamerica-style coachwork—sold brand new from the factory to King Mohamed V of Morocco, a 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C that raced in the 1966 Targa Florio, and a 1978 Ferrari 512 BB Competizione that raced in that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Entered by U.S. Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti, it completed 19 hours and 232 laps before retiring.

“Most of these lost Ferraris remain untouched, preserving their purity and original condition since the day they were acquired,” RM Sotheby’s CEO Rob Myers said in a statement.

Ferrari barn find collection (photo via RM Sotheby’s)

This also means that many examples show a generous amount of patina. The 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I is a crumpled husk of a car, but still desirable thanks to its rarity (it’s one of just 20 built) and extensive racing history, including a 4th-in-class (14th overall) finish at the 1954 Mille Miglia and an appearance at the 1956 Targa Florio.

While unknown to the wider world, this collection was known to Ferrari collectors, who are expected to jump at the opportunity to own these rare cars. Even the badly damaged 1954 Mondial Spider is expected to sell for between $1.2 million and $1.6 million.

