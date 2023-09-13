The Jeep Gladiator enters the 2024 model year with a round of updates that add both capability and value to the popular off-road-ready midsize pickup truck.

Unveiled on Wednesday at the 2023 Detroit auto show, the 2024 Gladiator benefits from the addition of Mojave X and Rubicon X grades. They build on the already capable Mojave and Rubicon grades by adding an off-road camera, steel bumpers, and leather-lined front seats with 12-way power adjustment (Jeep says they’re safe for fording). Other grades available for 2024 include the Sport and Willys.

All 2024 Gladiators benefit from a revised grille, a windshield-integrated antenna, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and the addition of side-curtain airbags (for first and second rows) all as standard. And for trail fans, Jeep is offering its Trails Offroad feature which provides guides on multiple trails within the infotainment system. Sixty-two trail guides are included but a subscription package unlocks 3,000 more.

Designed with off-roading in mind, the Gladiator has a folding windshield, three roof choices, two different door options (as well as the ability to remove the doors altogether), and four four-wheel-drive systems. And it’s not just the top-end models that offer leading capability. For 2024, Jeep has added a rear locking differential and its Off-Road Plus drive mode on the Willys grade.

2024 Jeep Gladiator 2024 Jeep Gladiator 2024 Jeep Gladiator

With the Gladiator’s diesel option phased out with the 2023 Gladiator Rubicon FarOut Edition, the only powertrain offered is a 3.6-liter V-6. It delivers 285 hp and can be ordered with either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic. Jeep quotes a max payload of 1,725 pounds and a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds.

For buyers willing to wait, a plug-in hybrid Gladiator 4xe is expected to join the 2024 lineup.

Ordering for the 2024 Gladiator is now open and the first examples will be at dealerships by the end of the year. Jeep hasn’t announced prices.

Production is handled at Stellantis’ plant in Toledo, Ohio. The same plant builds the related Wrangler SUV.

Related Articles