The minicar segment is notoriously tough to crack in the U.S. Smart tried for years but ultimately gave up, while Fiat is about to make a second attempt with a redesigned 500e arriving later this year.

Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast appears to be planning its own attempt, as the company used this week’s 2024 CES to present the VF 3 mini crossover and hinted that it may end up on sale here.

The VF 3 was launched in Vietnam last summer, and the CES debut marks the start of a global launch for the vehicle. A VinFast spokesperson said the VF 3 is intended for sale in the U.S. and that the reservation process will start in 2024. However, no details on timing or pricing are available at present.

The VF 3 features a rugged design not unlike the popular Suzuki Jimny sold overseas. However, the VF 3 is more than 10 inches shorter than the Jimny, measuring just 125.6 inches long. Despite the diminutive dimensions, VinFast claims the VF 3 can comfortably seat four and carry enough battery capacity for a range of 125 miles. Maximum cargo space is 19.4 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down.

Other features include 16-inch wheels, a 10.0-inch infotainment screen, and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

VinFast also used CES to present the VF Wild midsize truck concept and DrgnFly e-bike. VinFast remains quiet on production plans for the VF Wild, but the DrgnFly is already promised for U.S. sale with a price tag of around $2,800.

